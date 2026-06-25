Remo Stars head coach Daniel Ogunmodede is reportedly on the verge of leaving the club following a breakdown in his relationship with the management. The development was disclosed by Nigerian sports journalist Official AGT in a post on his official X account on Thursday. According to the him, Ogunmodede’s time…...

Remo Stars head coach Daniel Ogunmodede is reportedly on the verge of leaving the club following a breakdown in his relationship with the management.

The development was disclosed by Nigerian sports journalist Official AGT in a post on his official X account on Thursday.

According to the him, Ogunmodede’s time at Remo Stars has effectively come to an end, with no possibility of a return despite his achievements at the club.

The post read: “EXCLUSIVE – It is OVER between Remo Stars and Daniel Ogunmodede.

“No chance of a return to the club, after four years as head coach, and leading club to first ever NPFL title.

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“Relationship said to have broken down.

More details soon.”

If confirmed, the departure would mark the end of a successful four-year spell for Ogunmodede at Remo Stars F.C.. Under his leadership, the Ikenne-based side emerged as one of the top teams in Nigerian football and secured their first-ever Nigeria Premier Football League title.