Remo Stars, the flagship club of prominent football investor and business mogul Honourable Kunle Soname, have secured their first-ever Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) title following a hard-fought 1-0 home victory over Niger Tornadoes at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne, Ogun State.

The Sky Blue Stars’ path to the title became clearer on Friday after closest rivals Rivers United, trailing by seven points, fell to a 2-0 defeat against Kano Pillars, courtesy of goals from Ahmed Musa and Rabiu Ali.

Led by head coach Daniel Ogunmodede, Remo Stars entered Sunday’s clash knowing a win would seal the title with three matches to spare. On a day coinciding with financier Soname’s 59th birthday, they battled resolutely and were rewarded with a late winner from Olamilekan Adedayo, six minutes from time.

The victory leaves Remo Stars uncatchable on 68 points, 10 clear of second-placed Rivers United, who remain on 58 points with only three games remaining.

Soname, regarded as one of Africa’s leading sports investors, also owns Remo Stars Ladies in the Nigeria Women Football League, second-tier side Beyond Limits, and Portuguese club C.D. Feirense, among other ventures.

Elsewhere in the NPFL, Abia Warriors strengthened their grip on third place with a 3-1 victory over Shooting Stars in Umuahia, taking their tally to 56 points. They are three points ahead of fourth-placed Ikorodu City, who lost 2-1 to Akwa United in Uyo after conceding an early lead.

Akwa United’s win moves them to 41 points, but they remain 18th, while Sunshine Stars’ 2-1 win over Katsina United, inspired by Waheed Adebayo’s brace, leaves them in 19th place, also with 41 points.

In Yenagoa, Bayelsa United secured a late 2-1 win over El Kanemi Warriors, while Heartland paid for missed chances, falling 1-0 to Nasarawa United in Gombe — where Nasarawa are currently banished due to previous fan misconduct.

Enyimba stunned Rangers International 2-1 in Enugu, extending Rangers’ dismal home form, following prior losses to Plateau United and Heartland.

In Ilorin, Kwara United thrashed Lobi Stars 4-0, while Plateau United edged Bendel Insurance 2-1 in Jos, easing their relegation fears.

Attention now shifts to Matchday 36 fixtures scheduled for 7 May, which will be pivotal in determining the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup qualifiers.

Meanwhile, the relegation battle remains intense, with Lobi Stars’ demotion to the lower division the only certainty so far.