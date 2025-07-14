The Awujale and paramount ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, has been laid to rest in a private ceremony at his Igbeba residence in Ijebu-Ode. The revered monarch was buried at 6:00 p.m. on Monday in a mausoleum he personally constructed within his compound.

Oba Adetona, who died on Sunday at the age of 91, was one of Nigeria’s most respected traditional rulers and the longest-reigning Awujale in history, having ascended the throne on April 2, 1960. His reign spanned an extraordinary 65 years, marked by visionary leadership, cultural revival, and strong advocacy for good governance and the rule of law.

The late monarch’s burial followed Islamic rites and was witnessed by close family members and palace officials, in line with his personal wishes for a modest and private final journey.

Oba Adetona was not only revered within Ijebuland but also held in high esteem across Nigeria and beyond. His legacy includes the modernization of the Ijebu traditional institution and his philanthropic contributions to education and public service, including the establishment of the Oba Sikiru Adetona School of Governance at Olabisi Onabanjo University.

In a remarkable twist of fate, Oba Adetona died on the same day as his close friend, former President Muhammadu Buhari, who passed away in London after a prolonged illness. The two elder statesmen shared a deep bond, united by their influence and dedication to national service.

As tributes continue to pour in from traditional rulers, political leaders, and citizens across Nigeria, the people of Ijebuland are mourning the loss of a father figure and cultural icon whose legacy will endure for generations.

Funeral activities and plans for a broader celebration of life are expected to be announced by the palace in the coming days.