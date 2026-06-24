The Nigerian Senate has passed a constitutional amendment bill seeking to establish state police, marking a significant step towards overhauling the country’s security architecture....

The Nigerian Senate has passed a constitutional amendment bill seeking to establish state police, marking a significant step towards overhauling the country’s security architecture.

The proposed legislation, which scaled third reading, aims to empower individual states to create and manage their own police forces alongside the federal police.

Lawmakers said the move is designed to address persistent security challenges across the country, including banditry, kidnapping and communal clashes.

Proponents of the bill argue that decentralising policing will enhance intelligence gathering, improve rapid response to local threats and strengthen community-based law enforcement.

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They also maintain that state police will allow governors to take greater responsibility for security within their jurisdictions.

However, the proposal has faced criticism from some stakeholders who fear it could be abused by state governments to target political opponents or suppress dissent.

The bill is part of a broader set of constitutional amendments being considered by the National Assembly.It is expected to be transmitted to the House of Representatives for concurrence before being sent to state assemblies for ratification, in line with constitutional requirements.