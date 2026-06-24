President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated former presidential aspirant, Nicolas Felix, on his 45th birthday.

In a message marking the occasion on Wednesday, the President commended Felix for his contributions to Nigeria’s democratic development and his advocacy for youth inclusion and empowerment.

Felix was the presidential candidate of the People’s Coalition Party in the 2019 general election, where he placed third. He also emerged as the youngest aspirant in the presidential primaries of the All Progressives Congress ahead of the 2023 election.

President Tinubu further acknowledged Felix’s role as Deputy National Youth Coordinator of the APC Presidential Campaign Council during the 2023 campaign.

He also noted Felix’s influence as a pastor and Professor of Humanitarianism at Heart Bible International University in Florida, United States, where he has contributed to impacting lives both in Nigeria and abroad.

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The President wished him many more years in good health and a continued life of service and impact.