Belgium and Manchester City winger Jeremy Doku has returned to the national team camp after taking time away to be present for the birth of his son, Praise. The 24-year-old was granted permission to briefly leave Belgium’s World Cup squad to be with his family for the arrival of his…...

Belgium and Manchester City winger Jeremy Doku has returned to the national team camp after taking time away to be present for the birth of his son, Praise.

The 24-year-old was granted permission to briefly leave Belgium’s World Cup squad to be with his family for the arrival of his child before rejoining his teammates ahead of their next assignment.

Doku’s decision attracted mixed reactions during the tournament. While some players, pundits and fans supported his choice to prioritize a major family moment, others questioned whether a player should leave camp during a FIFA World Cup.

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The Belgian international had defended his position before departing, insisting that being present for the birth of his child was important to him.

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Belgium’s next match is against New Zealand national football team in their final Group G fixture of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The match is scheduled for June 26 and will be played simultaneously with the other Group G encounter between Egypt national football team and Iran national football team.