Elon Musk has dropped below the trillionaire threshold after a sharp decline in the value of his major holdings, particularly SpaceX and Tesla, amid a global technology stock sell-off. According to a report by Hindustan Times, Musk’s estimated net worth has fallen to approximately $957 billion, ending a brief stint…...

Elon Musk has dropped below the trillionaire threshold after a sharp decline in the value of his major holdings, particularly SpaceX and Tesla, amid a global technology stock sell-off.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Musk’s estimated net worth has fallen to approximately $957 billion, ending a brief stint as a trillionaire earlier this month when SpaceX’s landmark initial public offering pushed the company’s valuation beyond $2 trillion.

The decline was driven largely by a steep drop in SpaceX shares, which fell from an intraday high of $225 on June 16 to about $156 at Tuesday’s close, representing a decline of more than 30 per cent. Tesla shares also came under pressure during the broader market downturn, further eroding Musk’s fortune.

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Data from the Bloomberg Billionaires Index showed that Musk’s stake in SpaceX remains his most valuable asset, worth about $744 billion and accounting for nearly four-fifths of his wealth. His Tesla holdings were estimated at roughly $158 billion.

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The sell-off comes amid growing investor concerns that artificial intelligence-related companies may be overvalued, fueling fears of a potential AI bubble. Rising expectations of interest rate hikes have also weighed heavily on technology stocks, while some market analysts have questioned whether SpaceX’s valuation accurately reflects the company’s long-term prospects.

SpaceX’s IPO filing revealed that the company posted a loss of $4.9 billion in 2025, while its artificial intelligence operations reportedly spent $12.7 billion on capital investments during the same period.

Despite the setback, Musk remains the world’s richest person and has expressed confidence in a future driven by artificial intelligence and robotics. Speaking during a recent conversation with entrepreneur Peter Diamandis, Musk argued that advances in AI could eventually create an era of abundance in which goods and services become so plentiful that traditional economic models are transformed.

He suggested that highly capable robots would perform most human tasks, driving down production costs and reducing the relevance of money in everyday life. Musk stated that “money will stop being relevant at some point in the future”.

However, economists remain divided on how quickly such a transformation could occur, with many warning that large-scale automation may take considerably longer than Musk anticipates. Experts have also raised concerns about how governments would support workers displaced by AI-driven technologies.

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Although his fortune has declined significantly in recent weeks, analysts say Musk could regain trillionaire status if SpaceX and Tesla shares rebound in the coming months.