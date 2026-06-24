The Mandate Movement (TMM), a political group within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oshodi/Isolo Local Government Area of Lagos State, has endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term in office and backed Deputy Governor Dr. Obafemi Hamzat as its preferred governorship candidate for the 2027 Lagos State…...

The Mandate Movement (TMM), a political group within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oshodi/Isolo Local Government Area of Lagos State, has endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term in office and backed Deputy Governor Dr. Obafemi Hamzat as its preferred governorship candidate for the 2027 Lagos State election.

The group also threw its weight behind Senator Idiat Adebule for re-election to represent Lagos West Senatorial District and appealed to the leadership of the APC to grant Lagos State House of Assembly member, Stephen Ogundipe, a second term ticket.

The endorsements were announced at an emergency meeting attended by party leaders, members, and stakeholders in Oshodi/Isolo.

Speaking at the meeting, TMM leader and Governance Advisory Council (GAC) member, Muraina Taiwo, reaffirmed the group’s commitment to the APC and expressed confidence in its ability to mobilise grassroots support for the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Coordinator of the Oshodi Local Government Mandate Movement, Alhaji Kehinde Olorunoje, urged residents to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), stressing that voter participation would be critical to the party’s success.

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Olorunoje also dismissed reports of divisions within the movement, insisting that the recognised Mandate Movement remains the authentic APC structure in Oshodi/Isolo.

“There is no need for conflict because we all belong to the same APC family,” he said, adding that the movement remains committed to the ideals and principles of the party.

Also speaking, APC leader in Oshodi, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, commended party members, especially women, for their loyalty and dedication to the growth of the party.

Akinsanya expressed confidence that President Tinubu would secure re-election and appealed to party leaders, including members of the GAC and House of Representatives member, James Faleke, to support Stephen Ogundipe’s bid for a second term in the Lagos State House of Assembly.

He maintained that APC members in the constituency had consistently delivered electoral victories and deserved consideration in the selection of candidates.

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The APC chieftain further urged party faithful to remain united and committed to the party, noting that political offices are temporary and that party unity should take precedence over personal interests.

In his vote of thanks, the Secretary of the Mandate Movement in Oshodi/Isolo, Samson Agbetoye, thanked members for their continued support and called for greater unity among APC members and residents.

Agbetoye also appealed to party leaders to consider Ogundipe for a second term, describing him as a loyal party member with strong grassroots support. He dismissed reports of a leadership crisis within the movement, insisting that its structure remains intact and united.