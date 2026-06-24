Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has urged residents of the state to continue supporting President Bola Tinubu, saying the President deserves the backing of Kano people in recognition of his commitment to the state’s development and national progress. The governor made the call on Wednesday at the Government House in…...

Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has urged residents of the state to continue supporting President Bola Tinubu, saying the President deserves the backing of Kano people in recognition of his commitment to the state’s development and national progress.

The governor made the call on Wednesday at the Government House in Kano.

According to a statement issued by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, Governor Yusuf said the people of Kano have every reason to stand firmly behind President Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He noted that the cordial relationship between the Kano State Government and the Federal Government has continued to deliver tangible benefits to the state, particularly in the area of infrastructure and development projects.

Governor Yusuf commended President Tinubu for supporting key projects in Kano, describing him as a leader committed to national unity, growth and the welfare of Nigerians.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The people of Kano should continue to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the progress and development of our state and the country. The cooperation between our administration and the Federal Government has yielded positive outcomes that are beneficial to our people,” the governor stated.

He called on political leaders, stakeholders and supporters across the state to remain united and work towards strengthening the existing partnership between Kano State and the Federal Government.

Governor Yusuf also congratulated Hon. Shu’aibu Rabi’u Nagogo on his electoral victory at the just concluded by-election, expressing confidence that the new lawmaker would provide quality representation and effectively champion the interests of the people of Dawakin Kudu and Warawa Federal Constituency.

The governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to working closely with the Federal Government to implement policies and programmes that will improve the living conditions of citizens and accelerate development across the state.