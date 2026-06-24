The Minister of Information and Nationa Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has disclosed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is considering measures aimed at improving the welfare package of personnel within Nigeria’s information sector as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the public service and enhance service delivery....

The Minister of Information and Nationa Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has disclosed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is considering measures aimed at improving the welfare package of personnel within Nigeria’s information sector as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the public service and enhance service delivery.

The Minister made this known on Tuesday during the second day of activities marking the 2026 Civil Service Week Celebration at the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, Abuja, where Certificates of Recognition were presented to deserving officers and staff members in appreciation of their dedication, professionalism and outstanding contributions to the growth and development of the Ministry.

Addressing staff of the Ministry, the Minister revealed that President Tinubu had directed him to explore practical ways of improving the welfare of workers in the information sector, assuring civil servants that the administration remains committed to rewarding dedication, professionalism and excellence. “I want to reveal for the first time that we are working with Mr. President. He has asked me to look at what we can do, especially for those within the information sector, so that we can improve their welfare package. I want to assure you that Mr. President is going to achieve that,” the Minister stated.

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Idris commended the resilience, dedication and patriotism of civil servants, describing them as the engine room of governance and indispensable partners in nation-building.

He noted that the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation occupies a strategic position in promoting national unity, disseminating accurate information and fostering citizens’ understanding of government policies and programmes.

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According to him, information should serve as a tool for unity, development and national cohesion rather than division, stressing that the Ministry remains committed to supporting the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu through effective public communication and national orientation.

The Minister also highlighted key achievements of the Tinubu Administration, including economic reforms, improved revenue performance across states, strengthened foreign reserves, ongoing infrastructure development and expanded access to higher education through the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND).

He further noted that ongoing security efforts, in collaboration with security agencies and international partners, are gradually yielding results in addressing insecurity and improving public safety across the country.

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He urged staff to recommit themselves to the ideals of professionalism, integrity and selfless service, emphasizing that sustainable national development depends largely on the efficiency and commitment of the civil service. “No nation can develop and reach its desired destination without dedicated civil servants. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu cannot do it alone. All of us must contribute our quota towards building the Nigeria of our dreams,” he said.

The Minister further commended the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, Dr. Binyerem C. Ukaire, for her exemplary leadership, commitment to staff welfare and efforts toward strengthening institutional efficiency.

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Earlier in her welcome address, the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Binyerem C. Ukaire, described civil servants as the unseen drivers of governance whose efforts sustain government operations and ensure effective service delivery to citizens.

Dr. Ukaire stated that the Civil Service Week celebration was designed to recognise and appreciate the invaluable contributions of public servants who work diligently behind the scenes to advance national development.

She urged staff to remain committed to the core values of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan (FCSSIP), including efficiency, productivity, integrity and citizen-centred service delivery.

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The Permanent Secretary reminded officers that they are nation-builders and agents of positive change, whose daily responsibilities directly impact the lives of Nigerians. “Every action you take and every assignment you carry out contributes to national development. We are important stakeholders in building a stronger and better Nigeria,” she said.

The event was attended by directors, heads of departments, senior management staff and employees of the Ministry as part of activities lined up to commemorate the 2026 Civil Service Week Celebration.