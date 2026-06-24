Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has been elected President of the Forum of African Regions.

His election took place on Monday in Tangier, Morocco, on the sidelines of the UCLG World Congress, alongside the emergence of four regional vice presidents representing Central, North, East and Southern Africa.

FORAF said the new leadership would drive renewed governance aimed at amplifying the voice of African regions and strengthening decentralised cooperation across the continent.

In his acceptance remarks, AbdulRazaq called for stronger collaboration among African countries and subnational governments to promote sustainable development and economic growth.