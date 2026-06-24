The Senate has welcomed four new members into the Red Chamber following their victories in the recent by-elections conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC....

The Senate has welcomed four new members into the Red Chamber following their victories in the recent by-elections conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The lawmakers, representing Rivers South East, Nasarawa North, Enugu North and Ondo South Senatorial Districts, were sworn in during Wednesday’s plenary by Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

The development fills vacancies created by the deaths of former senators and the appointment of a serving senator to a diplomatic position.

The new lawmakers are Olaka Nwogu of the PDP for Rivers South East, Envulu Anza of the APC for Nasarawa North, Ikeje Asogwu of the APC for Enugu North, and Dayo Faduyile of the APC for Ondo South.

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The vacancies arose following the deaths of Senators Barinada Mpigi, Godiya Akwaashiki and Okechukwu Ezea, while the Ondo South seat became vacant after the appointment of former Senator Jimoh Ibrahim as Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

Administering the oath of office, Senate President Akpabio congratulated the lawmakers and reminded them that their primary responsibility is to serve the Federal Republic of Nigeria above party interests.

He also urged them to familiarise themselves with the Constitution and Senate Standing Orders to effectively discharge their duties.