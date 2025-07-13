With just four days to the start of the 3rd African U18/U20 Athletics Championships, Nigeria on Saturday welcomed the first international contingent for the competition athletes from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Congolese team touched down at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, marking the official commencement of arrivals ahead of the continental youth athletics event taking place in Abeokuta.

Led by the Local Organising Committee’s (LOC) Head of Protocol, Arabirin Aderonke, the protocol team gave the visiting athletes a warm and well-coordinated reception, reflecting Nigeria’s trademark hospitality.

“We are excited to receive the first set of athletes arriving for the championship,” Aderonke said. “This marks the beginning of what promises to be a historic and memorable competition. Our protocol teams are fully mobilised at the airports to ensure a smooth experience for all arriving delegations, as the National Sports Commission had demanded excellence from every subcommittee in the LOC.”

The 2025 edition of the African U18/U20 Athletics Championships will see young talents from over 40 African nations compete for glory at the MKO Abiola International Stadium in Abeokuta from 16 to 20 July.