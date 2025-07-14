The Federal Executive Council (FEC) session earlier scheduled for Tuesday to honour the late former President Muhammadu Buhari has been postponed. The special session was put on hold due to the timing of the state funeral holding the same day in Daura, Katsina State. The Office of the Secretary to t...

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) session earlier scheduled for Tuesday to honour the late former President Muhammadu Buhari has been postponed. The special session was put on hold due to the timing of the state funeral holding the same day in Daura, Katsina State.

The Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation confirmed that a new date for the FEC session will be announced after the conclusion of the funeral proceedings.

The Federal Government has also declared Tuesday, July 15, a public holiday in honour of the late leader, whose death has triggered a week-long national mourning period declared by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

President Tinubu, who ordered the special FEC session, described Buhari as a statesman whose invaluable contributions to Nigeria must be duly remembered and honoured. In addition to lowering national flags to half-staff for seven days, the President also dispatched Vice President Kashim Shettima and Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila to London to commiserate with the Buhari family and accompany the late president’s remains back to Nigeria.

The remains of the former President are expected to arrive from London by noon on Tuesday, before his interment in Daura according to Islamic rites.

President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria’s former Head of State and two-term elected President, passed away on Sunday at a London clinic after a prolonged illness. His death marks the end of an era for a man whose career spanned military and civilian leadership, and whose influence helped shape modern Nigerian politics.