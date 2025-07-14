In futherance to the seven days of National mourning declared by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Federal Government has declared Tuesday, 15 July, 2025, as a Public Holiday in honour of the late former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari....

The Honourable Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, following the approval of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Minister stated that the holiday is a mark of respect for the late President’s service to the nation, his contributions to Nigeria’s democratic journey, and his enduring legacy in governance and national development.

“President Muhammadu Buhari served Nigeria with dedication, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to the unity and progress of our great nation. This public holiday provides an opportunity for all Nigerians to reflect on his life, leadership, and the values he upheld,” the Minister said.

He urged citizens to use the day to honour the late President’s memory by promoting peace, patriotism, and national cohesion, in line with his vision for a prosperous and united Nigeria.

As earlier announced, the National flags are to fly at half mast for the seven days of mourning period from Sunday 13th July, 2025.

The Federal Government extends its deepest condolences to the family of the late President, the people of Katsina State, and all Nigerians, while praying for the peaceful repose of his soul.