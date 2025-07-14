Cole Palmer inspired Chelsea to a shock 3-0 FIFA Club World Cup final win against Paris Saint-Germain in New Jersey as the Premier League side became the first winners of the new-look, expanded, 32-team tournament....

England forward Palmer scored twice and created a third for João Pedro, as Chelsea overran the Champions League winners in the first half at MetLife Stadium.

PSG, heavy favorites going into the game following their 4-0 semifinal win against Real Madrid, missed two clear chances before Palmer opened the scoring on 21 minutes.

After failing to hit back against Enzo Maresca’s team, PSG’s nightmare performance worsened when midfielder João Neves was shown a red card in the 86th minute, after VAR review showed that the Portugal international deliberately pulled the hair of Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella.

Cole Palmer was later awarded player of the tournament for his display through the competition.

Palmer has been nothing short of inspirational since his arrival in 40 Million Pounds deal from Manchester City two seasons ago.

Many are now tipping Chelsea to go all the way in the coming 2025-2026 Season following an intelligent and highly tactical display against the European Champions.