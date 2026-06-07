The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr. Ola Olukoyede has stated that sports are unifying instruments of youths across the country against internet fraud...

The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ola Olukoyede has stated that sports are unifying instruments of youths across the country against internet fraud

He disclosed this in Abuja on Thursday, June 4, 2026 while on a courtesy visit to the President of Organization of Military Sports in Africa, OSMA, Major General Maikano Abdullahi (Retd).

Olukoyede who spoke through the Head of EFCC Sports, Assistant Commander of the EFCC, ACE II Halilu Dauda as one of the delegates of the Association of Directors of Sports from Armed Forces, Police and Paramilitary Agencies, stated that the EFCC has taken many youths off the streets by offering them gainful employment through the EFCC’s sport team and activities,

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“In my organization, we have done a lot in terms of taking youths off the streets and giving them opportunities in sport. Many youths are employed in my organization because of sports. I believe all other organizations here are doing the same and if we can improve on these efforts, we are going to take many more youths off the streets and cybercrimes will definitely reduce. Even issues of insecurity issues will be tackled more effectively because many youths will be engaged and their talents harnessed”, he said.

Responding, Abdullahi appreciated the delegates for the visit and expressed his willingness to collaborate with them in promoting sporting activities among agencies.

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“Sport is one of the biggest labor markets in the world. It is either you are watching, selling or participating. So, I appreciate all your commitments, especially for coming together to give sports a more effective direction. I am ready to play any role for this organization to make sure that it survives and for the purpose of agencies coming together. Let us also take our time to visit all the Heads of Parastatals to tell them our aims and objectives. We have many talents in various organizations that we don’t know. Let us discover them so that we can train people that will represent Nigeria and if we form a paramilitary team, I believe no team in Africa can beat us” he said.

Abdulahi called for more awareness and support for military and paramilitary sports to foster unity, socialization, discipline and sportsmanship for national glory.

Representing the leader of the delegation, Lawal Oladipo, Commandant of Sport, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, NSCD, disclosed the need for Armed Forces, Police and Paramilitary Agencies to foster stronger relationships in sports as it will boost coordination and information sharing for national security.

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He also added that the benefits will improve patriotism, improve the already existing esprit de corps and as well create room for talent discovery for national and international competitions.