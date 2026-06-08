The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned a husband and wife before the Federal High Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti over an alleged N1.09 billion contract fraud linked to false pretence and retention of proceeds of crime. The Ilorin Zonal Directorate of the EFCC brought the defendants, Olorunbukunmi Taiwo…...

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned a husband and wife before the Federal High Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti over an alleged N1.09 billion contract fraud linked to false pretence and retention of proceeds of crime.

The Ilorin Zonal Directorate of the EFCC brought the defendants, Olorunbukunmi Taiwo and Awolegan Omolola Omotola, before Justice Abubakar Usman on a six-count charge bordering on obtaining money by false pretence and retention of proceeds of unlawful activity.

According to the anti-graft agency i a statement via it’s X handle, on Monday, June 8, the defendants allegedly conspired in a contract scam involving the sum of N1,098,961,500 (One Billion, Ninety-Eight Million, Nine Hundred and Sixty-One Thousand, Five Hundred Naira).

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The EFCC said the case followed a petition from a widow, Anazia Colina Kenechukwu, a school proprietor in Delta State, who alleged that Taiwo approached her claiming he had a road construction contract awarded by the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC) and needed financing to execute it.

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The petitioner further alleged that she transferred a total sum of N1.98 billion into an account allegedly linked to Taiwo, domiciled with Access Bank Plc.

Investigations by the commission reportedly revealed that the proceeds of the alleged fraud were used to acquire properties in Ado-Ekiti, including a leisure facility known as Town Tavern Lounge located at No. 1 Ikere Road, off Florence Court School, and a four-bedroom bungalow within Florence Court, Irewolede Estate.

The EFCC stated that it had earlier secured an interim order of attachment on the two properties on Monday, May 25, 2026, as part of efforts to preserve assets linked to the alleged crime.

The defendants were arraigned before the court under provisions of Section 17(a) of the EFCC (Establishment) Act, 2004.