The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has provided clarification on the circumstances surrounding the death of a suspected cyber fraudster, Asar Michael Sesugh, who allegedly escaped from its custody in Makurdi, Benue State, and later died during a confrontation with operatives. In a statement by its Head of Media…...

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has provided clarification on the circumstances surrounding the death of a suspected cyber fraudster, Asar Michael Sesugh, who allegedly escaped from its custody in Makurdi, Benue State, and later died during a confrontation with operatives.

In a statement by its Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, on Saturday, June 6, the Commission said it deemed it necessary to “clear the air on some recent incidents at its Makurdi Zonal Directorate, Benue State.”

According to the EFCC, operatives of the Makurdi Zonal Directorate had on April 28, 2026 arrested 26 suspected cyber fraudsters, who were profiled and remanded by a Magistrate Court for further investigation.

The Commission said that on May 4, 2026, three of the suspects requested to use the lavatory at the holding facility and were granted permission, but allegedly broke through the toilet roof and escaped.

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“Several efforts were made to re-arrest them to no avail,” the statement said.

The EFCC added that on May 21, 2026, intelligence indicated that one of the escapees, Sesugh, was hiding within the Kansho axis of Makurdi, prompting operatives to move in on the location.

It explained that upon sighting the operatives, the suspect and alleged cult associates opened fire, leading to a gun duel.

“Operatives of the Commission returned fire in self-defence,” the EFCC stated, adding that the suspects fled during the exchange.

The Commission said Sesugh was later found lying in a pool of blood by the roadside and was immediately taken to the Police Cottage Hospital in Makurdi, where he was confirmed dead.

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The EFCC further stated that the matter was reported to the Benue State Police Command, which has commenced investigation into the incident.

It stressed that the deceased suspect was neither in custody nor on bail at the time of the incident.

“The Commission wishes to state clearly that the dead suspect did not die in custody and was not on bail at any time,” the statement said.

While expressing condolences to the family of the deceased, the EFCC warned against attacks on its operatives, insisting it would not tolerate breaches of its operational security.

“The Commission assures that it will continue to act in the best interests of the nation,” the statement added.