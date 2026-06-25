Qatar midfielder Assim Madibo has been suspended for five matches following the challenge that left Canada midfielder Ismael Kone with a broken leg at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Madibo, 29, was shown a red card during Qatar’s heavy 6-0 defeat to Canada after a tackle on Kone resulted in…...

Qatar midfielder Assim Madibo has been suspended for five matches following the challenge that left Canada midfielder Ismael Kone with a broken leg at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Madibo, 29, was shown a red card during Qatar’s heavy 6-0 defeat to Canada after a tackle on Kone resulted in a serious injury. FIFA’s disciplinary committee has since imposed a five-match ban for serious foul play, although the decision remains subject to appeal.

Kone suffered fractures to both the tibia and fibula in his lower left leg, ruling him out of the remainder of the tournament. The 24-year-old, who plays for Italian club US Sassuolo Calcio, underwent surgery shortly after the incident in Vancouver.

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Despite the controversial challenge, Madibo later visited Kone in hospital as the Canadian began his recovery.

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Canada, meanwhile, concluded their group-stage campaign with a 2-1 defeat to Switzerland, while Qatar’s World Cup journey came to an end after suffering a 3-1 loss to Bosnia and Herzegovina, leaving the Asian side eliminated from the tournament.