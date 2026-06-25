Ivory Coast will look to secure a place in the Round of 32 when they face Curacao in their final Group E match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Thursday. While the Elephants are within touching distance of a historic first-ever World Cup…...

Ivory Coast will look to secure a place in the Round of 32 when they face Curacao in their final Group E match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Thursday.

While the Elephants are within touching distance of a historic first-ever World Cup knockout appearance, Curacao are hoping to keep alive their dream of becoming one of the tournament’s biggest surprise packages.

Curacao’s campaign began with a heavy 7-1 defeat to Germany, but the Caribbean nation responded admirably by earning a goalless draw against Ecuador to claim its first-ever World Cup point. That result has left Dick Advocaat’s men with a slim chance of qualification heading into the final round of group matches.

Curacao Chasing Another Milestone

The smallest nation by population ever to compete at a FIFA World Cup produced a spirited defensive display against Ecuador, with goalkeeper Eloy Room emerging as the hero.

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Room made 15 saves during the encounter, equalling the record for the most saves in a single World Cup match since official records began in 1966, matching the mark set by United States goalkeeper Tim Howard against Belgium in 2014.

Despite that achievement, Curacao enter the match needing a victory over Ivory Coast and favourable results elsewhere to have any realistic hope of reaching the knockout stage.

The Blue Wave have also struggled for consistency in recent months, recording just one win in their last seven international outings.

Read Also: Germany Stage Late Comeback to Beat Ivory Coast 2–1, Seal Round of 32 Spot

Ivory Coast Close to History

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Ivory Coast are equally motivated, knowing that avoiding defeat would be enough to secure a place in the Round of 32 for the first time in the country’s history.

The West Africans opened their campaign with a dramatic win over Ecuador before suffering a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat to Germany after surrendering a late lead.

Captain Franck Kessie had put the Elephants ahead before substitute Deniz Undav scored twice, including a stoppage-time winner, to hand Germany all three points.

Despite the setback, Emerse Fae’s side remain well-positioned in Group E and enter the final round two points ahead of both Curacao and Ecuador.

Team News

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Curacao are hopeful striker Jurgen Locadia will recover from the knock he sustained against Ecuador. If unavailable, Gervane Kastaneer is expected to step in.

Leandro Bacuna is in line to earn his 75th international appearance, drawing level with Room for the most caps in the nation’s history.

For Ivory Coast, Wilfried Singo remains a doubt after picking up a hamstring issue against Germany, although initial medical assessments have suggested the injury is not serious.

Roma defender Evan Ndicka has returned to training after missing the opening two group games, but Emmanuel Agbadou and Odilon Kossounou are expected to continue in central defence.

Amad Diallo and Yan Diomande are likely to support striker Ange-Yoan Bonny in attack.

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Curacao possible starting lineup:

Room; Brenet, Gaari, Obispo, Floranus, Fonville; Chong, Comenencia, L. Bacuna, J. Bacuna; Locadia

Ivory Coast possible starting lineup:

Y. Fofana; Doue, Kossounou, Agbadou, Konan; Sangare, Kessie, Inao Oulai; Diallo, Bonny, Diomande

Match Details

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Location: Philadelphia, United States

Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field

Date: Thursday, June 25

Kick-off Time: 9:00 PM

Prediction

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Curacao’s resilience has been admirable, but Ivory Coast possess greater quality, experience and attacking depth. With a place in the knockout stage within reach, the Elephants should have enough to get the job done.

Prediction: Curacao 0-2 Ivory Coast.