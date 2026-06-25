First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has declared that no Nigerian child should go hungry, as the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) intensifies efforts to expand National Food Banks, nutrition support programmes and community-based interventions for vulnerable families across the country. Speaking on Wednesday during the second-quarter meeting with wives of state governors…...

First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has declared that no Nigerian child should go hungry, as the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) intensifies efforts to expand National Food Banks, nutrition support programmes and community-based interventions for vulnerable families across the country.

Speaking on Wednesday during the second-quarter meeting with wives of state governors at the State House in Abuja, Mrs Tinubu said the initiative was designed to combat child malnutrition at the grassroots while providing support for pregnant women and nursing mothers.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant (Media) to the First Lady, Busola Kukoyi, on Wednesday, June 24.

“Our children are not supposed to be going hungry,” the First Lady said, urging governors’ wives to identify and support malnourished children in their respective states.

“No matter what, when you see a child that is malnourished in your state, you have to take them and make sure that they are properly cared for,” she added.

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Mrs Tinubu disclosed that following the inauguration of the National Food Bank Programme in Abuja on February 17, 2026, and its subsequent rollout in one geopolitical zone, additional zones would soon benefit from the intervention.

She explained that the food banks, being established across the country’s six geopolitical zones under the RHI, would be located close to primary healthcare centres to enable beneficiaries access both nutritional and medical support.

“These food banks are built next to the primary health care centres so that the ones that need supplement can get their supplements. Lactating mothers and pregnant women too will be given food items from the food bank,” she said.

According to her, the initiative is being strengthened through partnerships with donor organisations and government agencies, including the Bank of Agriculture, the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Dangote Group and the National Population Commission.

Read Also: Jimoh Ibrahim Commends First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, For Promoting Nigeria’s Image Abroad

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Mrs Tinubu said the support would help establish and sustain food banks across the states.

“What we have done so far is to come up with the strategy, which for me is a very good example. It is now left for the first ladies to take it upon themselves and make sure that the states have more food banks because our children are not supposed to be going hungry,” she said.

The First Lady noted that the food bank programme forms part of a broader social investment agenda under the Renewed Hope Initiative, which also covers education, scholarships, economic empowerment and environmental sustainability projects.

She said the programmes were aimed at creating lasting benefits beyond the current administration.

“What we are doing in this administration is to make sure that even generations unborn would benefit,” she said.

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Mrs Tinubu also appealed for increased donations to the National Food Bank Drive, which is domiciled in the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare.

Speaking with State House correspondents after the meeting, the First Lady described her role and those of governors’ wives as supportive rather than executive.

“I’m the housewife here and I’m only playing complementary roles and supportive roles. And that’s what we, all these women here, have been doing,” she said.

She explained that the Renewed Hope Initiative was created to complement government interventions by enabling states to multiply support programmes and extend their reach to citizens.

“As mothers in the nation, all I do is just coordinate them. That’s why we brought RHI on board, so that every state, whatever trickles down, they are supposed to multiply it,” she said.

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Mrs Tinubu also defended the economic reforms of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, including the removal of fuel subsidy, describing them as difficult but necessary measures aimed at securing long-term national prosperity.

“What we are doing in this administration is to make sure that even generations unborn would benefit,” she said.

She urged young Nigerians to embrace entrepreneurship and adapt to changing economic realities, noting that opportunities were increasingly available through digital platforms and government agencies rather than traditional public sector employment.

“We have to inform the youth,” she said, encouraging them to explore small and medium-scale business opportunities.

The First Lady further highlighted what she described as gains recorded in agriculture, empowerment and social investment programmes, stressing the importance of food security and local production.

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“We’ve really covered a lot of areas in agric,” she said, adding that Nigerians should take pride in promoting local culture and indigenous food products.

“We have a very, very proud culture. And I think this is high time we started promoting ourselves and this nation. We have what it takes to do that.”

Mrs Tinubu said the Renewed Hope Initiative had, in its three years of existence, reached tens of thousands of beneficiaries across the country through grants and various support programmes.