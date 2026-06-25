President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has received the Ogun State All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket and offered his blessings and counsel to the party’s 2027 governorship candidate, Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, following the formal presentation of his running mate, Mrs. Kudirat Abiodun Adegunwa-Balogun. Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, disclosed this…...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has received the Ogun State All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket and offered his blessings and counsel to the party’s 2027 governorship candidate, Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, following the formal presentation of his running mate, Mrs. Kudirat Abiodun Adegunwa-Balogun.

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, disclosed this in a statement shared via his X handle on Thursday after accompanying the APC governorship candidate and his running mate to a meeting with the President in Abuja.

According to the governor, the delegation included elder statesmen and APC national leaders, Chief Bisi Akande and Aremo Olusegun Osoba.

“We were joined by our highly revered fathers and respected APC national leaders, Chief Bisi Akande and Aremo Olusegun Osoba, as Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, the Ogun State APC Governorship Candidate, formally presented his running mate, Mrs. Kudirat Abiodun Adegunwa-Balogun, to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in Abuja,” Abiodun stated.

The governor said Senator Adeola was accompanied by his wife, Mrs. Temitope Adeola, while Mrs. Adegunwa-Balogun attended the meeting with her husband, Hon. Abdul Razak Balogun.

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Abiodun noted that the meeting provided an opportunity for President Tinubu to formally receive the Ogun APC governorship ticket and offer guidance ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

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“The meeting afforded President Tinubu the opportunity to receive the Ogun APC governorship ticket, offer his fatherly blessings, and share valuable counsel ahead of the 2027 governorship election,” he said.

Expressing confidence in the APC ticket, the governor said the party’s candidates possess the qualities needed to sustain the state’s development trajectory.

“We are confident that Senator Adeola and Mrs. Adegunwa-Balogun possess the vision, competence, and leadership required to consolidate on the remarkable progress recorded in Ogun State,” Abiodun stated.

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He also appreciated President Tinubu for his continued support for the ruling party and commitment to national development.

“We appreciate Mr. President for his unwavering support for our great party and his enduring commitment to the progress, stability, and prosperity of Ogun State and Nigeria,” the governor added.