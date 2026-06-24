The Federal Government has committed over ₦217 billion within two years to strengthen medical education and healthcare training across Nigeria as part of efforts to build a stronger healthcare system anchored on quality education, research, innovation and human capital development....

The Federal Government has committed over ₦217 billion within two years to strengthen medical education and healthcare training across Nigeria as part of efforts to build a stronger healthcare system anchored on quality education, research, innovation and human capital development.

The Minister of Education, Maruf Olatunji Alausa, disclosed this at the opening of the Inaugural International Conference of the Faculty of Basic Clinical Sciences (FBCS), College of Medicine, University of Lagos.

Dr. Alausa said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration recognises that sustainable healthcare development depends on deliberate investment in institutions responsible for training doctors, nurses, pharmacists, scientists and other health professionals.

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Speaking on the conference theme, “Precision in Practice: Integrating Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Clinical Insights for Patient-Centered Care,” the Minister noted that advances in artificial intelligence, genomics, digital pathology and precision medicine are reshaping healthcare globally and must be reflected in Nigeria’s medical education system.

He disclosed that the Federal Government invested over ₦97 billion in medical education interventions in 2025 through Special High Impact Projects aimed at expanding training capacity, while an additional ₦120.5 billion was approved in 2026 to support medical colleges through infrastructure upgrades, equipment procurement, expansion of teaching facilities and improvement of student learning environments.

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The Minister further announced the establishment of Medical Simulation and Technology Centres nationwide to provide students with modern simulation-based learning that meets international standards and strengthens practical competence and clinical readiness.

Dr. Alausa described the work of the Faculty of Basic Clinical Sciences in precision medicine, cancer genomics, artificial intelligence, digital pathology, clinical research and biobanking as strategic to Nigeria’s future in healthcare innovation and biomedical advancement.

He also commended the Faculty for establishing a ₦1 Billion Endowment Fund and called on alumni, development partners, corporate organisations and philanthropists to support initiatives that promote excellence in medical education and research.

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The minister also spoke on Federal Government’s Approval for establishment of National Research and Innovation Development Fund (NRIDF) aimed at Boosting Nigeria’s Science and Technology Sector.

Dr Alausa noted the fund would provide sustained financing for research activities, innovation and commercialization of discoveries across universities, research institutes and industries.

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He explained that the fund would address long-standing fragmentation in Nigeria’s research ecosystem by promoting collaboration among academia, government institutions and the private sector.

Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Professor Folasade Ogunsola, described the conference as a major milestone reflecting the institution’s commitment to academic excellence, innovation and global competitiveness, noting that the Faculty was created to deepen biomedical research, diagnostic medicine and healthcare innovation.

Professor Ogunsola highlighted the Faculty’s achievements within a short period, including the hosting of its inaugural international conference, unveiling of its academic journal and launch of the ₦1 Billion Endowment Fund, expressing confidence that it would emerge as one of Africa’s leading centres for biomedical research and scientific excellence.

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The conference attracted scholars, clinicians, researchers, policymakers and development partners from within and outside Nigeria to explore innovative approaches to diagnostics, therapeutics and patient-centred healthcare.

The Minister of Education reaffirmed Federal Government’s commitment to sustaining investments that strengthen healthcare training, advance scientific discovery and position Nigeria as a leading hub for medical education and innovation in Africa.