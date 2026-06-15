Heavy security was deployed in and around Abuja’s Central Business District on Monday as the Federal Government commenced another batch of mass trials for suspected terrorists facing terrorism-related charges at the Federal High Court, Abuja. Read Also Tinubu Commissions Abuja Arterial Road N5, Promises World-Class Capital CityPolice Rescue Five Kidnap…...

Heavy security was deployed in and around Abuja’s Central Business District on Monday as the Federal Government commenced another batch of mass trials for suspected terrorists facing terrorism-related charges at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The proceedings, which were moved from Kainji in Niger State to the nation’s capital for logistical reasons, are expected to last four days and involve dozens of suspects arraigned before several judges.

The prosecution of the case is being led by the Attorney-General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, while the Director-General of the Legal Aid Council, Aliyu Abubakar, led the team of lawyers for the defence.

Some of the trial judges are Justices Binta Nyako, Emeka Nwite, Musa Liman, James Omotosho, Obiora Egwuatu, and Ekerete Akpan, among others.

Over 58 suspected terrorists were listed for trial today before Justice Emeka Nwite.

They are Abba Bukar, Abba Manye, Gujja Mala Bukar, Brem Gonimi, Isa Mohammed, Lawali Dashiri Danke, Yau Tukur (Mai-Auduga), and Bello Liman, aka Bell Doctor, among others.

Meanwhile, almost all other matters scheduled for today at the court had been rescheduled for the mass trial.

Also, security was beefed up in and around the Central Business District and the court. All roads leading to the court were blocked by armed security operatives.

TVC News Online reports that about 500 alleged terrorists were tried between April 7 and April 10 in Abuja.

The Attorney General said the 500 suspects were being prosecuted in phase nine of the mass trial of suspected terrorists in Abuja.

The AGF cited logistical reasons for transferring the cases from Kainji to Abuja.