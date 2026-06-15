Proceedings in the corruption trial of former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, resumed on Monday at the Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna State, as the case instituted by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) continued. El-Rufai arrived in court at about 9:30 a.m. in the…...

Proceedings in the corruption trial of former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, resumed on Monday at the Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna State, as the case instituted by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) continued.

El-Rufai arrived in court at about 9:30 a.m. in the custody of operatives of the ICPC, and was also accompanied by personnel of the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Police Force.

The former governor is facing charges bordering on alleged abuse of office, fraud, and financial misconduct during his tenure in office.

According to the prosecution, several funds were allegedly released for projects that were either not executed or were not properly accounted for.

El-Rufai has, however, consistently denied all the allegations, maintaining his innocence before the court.

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At Monday’s sitting, the court was expected to continue hearing motions and legal arguments from both the prosecution and defence teams as the trial progresses.