Senator Adams Oshiomhole has said that insecurity in Anambra State worsened during the administration of former Governor Peter Obi, adding that his own state (Edo) was safer while he served as governor. Oshiomhole made the remark during an interview on the Mic On Podcast with Seun Okinbaloye, where he compared…...

Senator Adams Oshiomhole has said that insecurity in Anambra State worsened during the administration of former Governor Peter Obi, adding that his own state (Edo) was safer while he served as governor.

Oshiomhole made the remark during an interview on the Mic On Podcast with Seun Okinbaloye, where he compared the security situation in Anambra under successive administrations.

“When I was governor, my state was safer than Anambra under Peter Obi,” he said.

The former Edo State governor argued that it took the intervention of Obi’s successor, former Governor Willie Obiano, to take drastic steps such as the demolition of properties allegedly linked to suspected kidnappers and members of the Bakassi Boys vigilante group, which he said had become uncontrollable.

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“What were the four first major decisions that Governor Obiano took when he succeeded to be governor of Anambra State? We saw the visuals where Governor Obiano was bringing down using bulldozer houses of kidnappers and so-called Bakassi boys that turned to, got out of control and security in Anambra State,” he said.

Oshiomhole said the security situation in the state deteriorated to the point where criminal activities became deeply entrenched before what he described as firm action was taken by the Obiano administration.

He also questioned Obi’s capacity to address Nigeria’s wider security challenges, referencing the situation in Anambra during his tenure.

“So if Obi couldn’t fix Anambra State, if he couldn’t fix Bakassi boys and Bakassi boys got out of control and it took the intervention of Obiano to now intervene, you think that is a guy who will have the courage?” he asked.

The senator further criticised what he described as a lack of concrete policy proposals from political actors, insisting that leadership requires specific solutions rather than general slogans.

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“Everybody knows that things are not perfect, but a statesman must provide answers,” he said.

Oshiomhole argued that voters deserve clear alternatives when evaluating political candidates, rather than vague assurances.

“There has to be specific new tools that they will bring. We haven’t had other than this buzzword, do the right thing. What is the right thing? What is the left thing?” he added.

The former governor also expressed confidence that President Bola Tinubu would secure re-election, saying, “Tinubu will win, hands down.”