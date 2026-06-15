United States President Donald Trump on Sunday announced that a ceasefire agreement had been reached with Iran, declaring an end to hostilities between the two countries and authorising the reopening of the strategic Strait of Hormuz to global shipping. The announcement came as Trump marked his 80th birthday, with the…...

United States President Donald Trump on Sunday announced that a ceasefire agreement had been reached with Iran, declaring an end to hostilities between the two countries and authorising the reopening of the strategic Strait of Hormuz to global shipping.

The announcement came as Trump marked his 80th birthday, with the US leader describing the agreement as a major diplomatic breakthrough that could usher in wider peace and stability across the Middle East.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said the deal with Tehran had been concluded and that restrictions on maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz would be lifted immediately.

“The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete,” Trump wrote.

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“Congratulations to all! I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade. Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!”

The Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global oil exports, has faced severe disruptions since tensions escalated following military actions involving the United States, Israel and Iran.

Trump later described the agreement as a landmark achievement that could reshape regional relations.

“This Great Deal will bring Peace and Security to the whole Region,” he said.

The American president also suggested that further negotiations could lead to a broader peace framework involving Iran and other countries in the region.

“Many presidents have tried to make Peace with Iran, and all have failed before me. The Leaders of the Region have, for the first time, found a President who can help them achieve real Peace. With the opening of the Strait upon the signing of the Deal on Friday, for purposes of mine removal, oil will flow on both ends again for the Region, and the World!” Trump added.

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Iran also signalled support for the agreement, with Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi reportedly confirming the ceasefire arrangement on Sunday.

Earlier, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, whose country played a mediation role in the talks, announced that both sides had agreed to halt military operations.

“Following intensive talks, we are pleased to announce that the Peace Deal between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran has been REACHED. Both sides have declared the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon,” Sharif wrote on X.

He thanked the governments of Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye for supporting the diplomatic efforts that led to the breakthrough.

“We would like to thank the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran for their commitment to finding a diplomatic solution to the conflict. We would also like to extend our sincere appreciation to our brothers in this mediation effort, the great leadership of the State of Qatar, for their support in reaching this agreement,” he said.

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“I would also especially thank the visionary leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Türkiye for their immense contributions in this regard. With the agreement now in place, mediators will facilitate a series of meetings this week. These pre-implementation discussions will lay the foundation for the technical talks and the official signing ceremony.”

The development followed days of speculation over a possible ceasefire after Trump hinted that negotiations were nearing completion.

Concerns had emerged over the weekend that renewed military activity in the region could derail the process, but mediators eventually secured the agreement.