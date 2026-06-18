Member of the House of Represenatives, representing Ogbomoso North, South, Orire federal constituency, and Chairman, House Committee on Youth Parliament, Hon. Olamijuwonlo Ayodeji Alao-Akala has commenced the rehabilitation and construction of 600 metres of Abogunde Road, off Pakiotan in Ogbomoso North Local Government Area of Oyo State, as part of…...

Member of the House of Represenatives, representing Ogbomoso North, South, Orire federal constituency, and Chairman, House Committee on Youth Parliament, Hon. Olamijuwonlo Ayodeji Alao-Akala has commenced the rehabilitation and construction of 600 metres of Abogunde Road, off Pakiotan in Ogbomoso North Local Government Area of Oyo State, as part of efforts to improve infrastructure and ease movement within the community.

The intervention is aimed at addressing the long-standing deplorable condition of the road, which has affected residents, traders, students, motorists, and other road users in the area for several years.

According to a statement from his media office, on Thursday, June 18 the project is expected to significantly improve accessibility, reduce travel time, enhance road safety, and boost economic activities once completed.

The statement noted that the road project reflects Akala’s commitment to people-oriented development and his drive to deliver impactful infrastructure that directly improves the daily lives of constituents.

It added that road infrastructure remains a key driver of economic growth, facilitating commerce, encouraging investment, improving access to social services, and strengthening community connectivity.

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Residents and stakeholders were encouraged to support ongoing development efforts, which are expected to bring lasting relief to commuters and improve the overall outlook of the area.