An Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan has granted a restraining order against the families of the late former Governor Christopher Alao-Akala, including his widow, Oluwakemi Alao-Akala, prohibiting them from selling, disposing of, or entering into any transaction involving properties that are currently the subject of a legal dispute.…...

An Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan has granted a restraining order against the families of the late former Governor Christopher Alao-Akala, including his widow, Oluwakemi Alao-Akala, prohibiting them from selling, disposing of, or entering into any transaction involving properties that are currently the subject of a legal dispute.

The order followed an application filed by the first daughter of the late governor, Oluwatoyin Alao Aderinto, who approached the court as claimant/applicant in Suit No. I/443/2024, seeking judicial intervention over the administration of the estate of the deceased politician.

The claimant, Aderinto, named Oluwakemi Alao-Akala and Olamide Alabi as executors and administrators of the estate.

Aderinto argued that as the deceased’s first daughter, she holds both legal and equitable interests in the estate.

She claimed that some of the assets had already been sold without her knowledge or consent, noting that efforts were underway to dispose of others or to enter into joint venture agreements involving the properties.

She emphasised the need for a swift injunction to freeze all activity on the properties, explaining that her interests were at risk and that any further delay could cause lasting damage to her legal position.

The application was brought pursuant to Order 48, Rules 4 and 6, and Order 49 of the High Court of Oyo State (Civil Procedure) Rules, 2022, as well as under the inherent jurisdiction of the court.

In granting the application, the court also ordered an accelerated hearing to ensure the prompt disposal of the matter.

Ruling on the motion on notice for an interlocutory injunction, the court granted the relief sought by the claimant, thereby restraining the defendants, their agents, servants, assigns, privies or any person acting through them from selling or continuing to sell, disposing of, or entering into joint venture agreements in respect of properties belonging to the late Christopher Adebayo Alao-Akala pending the determination of the substantive suit before the court.

Listed among the disputed properties are:

Residence at No. 1, Oba Akinyele Avenue, off Rotimi Williams Street, Old Bodija Estate, Ibadan

A five-star hotel in Ghana

Bungalow at Randa, Ogbomoso

Property at Opadoyin Lodge, Ogbomoso

Building at 32, Oba Adebimpe Road, Ile Itesiwaju, Dugbe, Ibadan

Property at No. 8, Samora Machel Street, Asokoro, Abuja

Property in Games Village, Abuja

Twin duplex in Ikeja, Lagos

No. 4, George Street, Ikoyi, Lagos

Duplex beside Iponri Barracks, Surulere, Lagos

Plot at Water Corporation Drive, Oniru, Lagos

Guest house in Agodi GRA, Ibadan

Plots 1–4, Aerodrome GRA, Samonda, Ibadan

7,000 acres of land beside the Ibadan Golf Club

No. 29, Osuntokun Avenue, Bodija Estate, Ibadan

Five-bedroom bungalow at Cele Bus Stop, Ologuneru, Ibadan

Property at Old UAC Building, Dugbe, Ibadan

Guest house at YOACO, Ogbomoso

Destiny House, Oremeji, Mokola, Ibadan

Destiny House, Ogbomoso

Deborah House, Sabo, Ogbomoso

Storey building at Starlight, Ogbomoso

Eternal Mega Filling Station, Ogbomoso

TDB Filling Station, Ogbomoso

Building beside the Eternal Filling Station, Ogbomoso

NIPCO Filling Station beside A.K. Bello, Ogbomoso

TDB Gas Plant, Aroje, Ogbomoso

Land opposite LAUTECH, Ogbomoso

Parrot FM, Oke Bebi, Ogbomoso

Warehouse and farm in Ogbomoso

Land in GRA, Ogbomoso (held in care of Demola Alao)

140-23 160th Street, Jamaica, Queens, New York, USA

19 San Juan Drive, Chafford Hundred, Grays, Essex, England

1,000 acres of land at Ikoyi, Ogbomoso (including the proposed site of Alao-Akala College of Health Sciences and Umera Farms)

Olowolagba Microfinance Bank