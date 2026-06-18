President Bola Tinubu has praised the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) and the National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF) for strengthening Nigeria’s fertiliser value chain and supporting efforts to improve food security across the country....

President Bola Tinubu has praised the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) and the National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF) for strengthening Nigeria’s fertiliser value chain and supporting efforts to improve food security across the country.

The President said the interventions implemented through the Presidential Fertiliser Initiative (PFI), now managed under MOFI, and the Renewed Hope Farm Input Support Programme (RH-FISP) coordinated by NADF, have played a critical role in advancing his administration’s agricultural and food security objectives.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu said the programmes reflect the administration’s commitment to delivering on its promise to make food security a central pillar of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“When we came into office, we made a promise to Nigerians that food security would be a major pillar of our Renewed Hope Agenda. We promised to support our farmers, strengthen local production, reduce dependence on imports, and build an agricultural system strong enough to withstand shocks from beyond our borders. That promise is being kept,” the President said.

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Tinubu noted that rising global fertiliser input costs, supply chain disruptions and the impact of conflicts in the Middle East posed significant threats to agricultural productivity and food prices worldwide. He said the Federal Government responded proactively by implementing strategic measures across the fertiliser value chain.

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According to him, the Presidential Fertiliser Initiative under MOFI improved procurement processes, secured essential raw materials, facilitated forward supply agreements and strengthened coordination among stakeholders, helping local blending plants withstand global market shocks.

The President disclosed that more than 449,000 metric tonnes of fertiliser inputs, equivalent to about nine million bags, had been secured as of May 2026, with 10 vessels either discharged or currently in transit.

He added that Nigeria remains on track to deliver a 1.1 million metric tonne fertiliser programme this year, equivalent to approximately 22 million bags nationwide.

Tinubu further revealed that strategic contracting arrangements for key fertiliser inputs generated savings of ₦61.58 billion in 2026, helping to reduce production costs and improve affordability for farmers.

He said the country now boasts more than 90 operational fertiliser blending plants, giving Nigeria the largest fertiliser blending capacity in Sub-Saharan Africa while creating jobs and strengthening agricultural resilience.

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While commending MOFI’s role in securing fertiliser supplies and supporting local production, the President said NADF had focused on ensuring that fertiliser reaches farmers at the grassroots level.

“Securing inputs and keeping blending plants active is only the first step. The real test is last-mile access — getting fertiliser to the farmers who need it, when they need it,” he said.

Tinubu also lauded NADF for implementing the Renewed Hope Farm Input Support Programme, which is currently distributing 515,720 bags of locally produced fertiliser to 128,930 smallholder farmers across 25 states and the Federal Capital Territory during the ongoing planting season.

He noted that the agency has also supported modern farming practices through digital extension services, harmonised fertiliser application guidance and targeted support for key crops such as rice, maize, cassava and soybean.

Reaffirming his administration’s commitment to agricultural development, Tinubu said efforts would continue to focus on protecting farmers, boosting productivity, strengthening value chains and reducing pressure on food prices.

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“Our administration will not relent in its efforts to strengthen Nigerian agriculture and protect food security for every Nigerian. This is the meaning of promise made, promise kept. We will continue to take practical steps that improve productivity, support our farmers, and secure our nation’s food future,” the President said.