The Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, Kayode Opeifa, has confirmed that the death toll from the Warri–Itakpe train derailment has risen to five....

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, Kayode Opeifa, has confirmed that the death toll from the Warri–Itakpe train derailment has risen to five.

Opeifa disclosed that the casualties followed the recent incident involving the rail service operating along the Warri–Itakpe corridor, a key route connecting parts of the South-South and North-Central regions.

He said emergency responders were swiftly deployed to the scene, with injured passengers evacuated to nearby medical facilities for treatment, while investigations into the cause of the derailment are ongoing.

The NRC boss assured that safety assessments were being intensified across the rail network to prevent a recurrence, adding that relevant technical teams had been mobilised to determine the factors that led to the accident.

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Authorities are also working to support affected families, while efforts continue to restore normal operations along the corridor.

The Warri–Itakpe rail line remains one of Nigeria’s major standard gauge routes, serving both passenger and freight movement across multiple states.