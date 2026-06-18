The Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS) in Ekiti State has thrown its weight behind the re-election bid of Governor Biodun Oyebanji, urging teachers across the state to vote massively for the governor in Saturday’s governorship election. The union said Governor Oyebanji has demonstrated a strong commitment to the…...

The Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS) in Ekiti State has thrown its weight behind the re-election bid of Governor Biodun Oyebanji, urging teachers across the state to vote massively for the governor in Saturday’s governorship election.

The union said Governor Oyebanji has demonstrated a strong commitment to the welfare of workers and the development of the education sector, earning the confidence and support of secondary school teachers in the state.

Speaking on behalf of the union, the State Chairman and National President of ASUSS, Comrade Sola Adigun, said teachers have resolved to mobilize support for the governor’s second term based on his administration’s record of performance.

According to Adigun, the Oyebanji administration has consistently prioritized the welfare of workers through the prompt payment of salaries and pensions, a development he described as crucial to maintaining industrial harmony and boosting productivity in the public service.

He also commended the governor for his investments in the education sector, particularly the improvement of school infrastructure and efforts aimed at creating a more conducive learning environment for students and teachers alike.

The ASUSS leader noted that the governor’s policies have positively impacted secondary school teachers across the state, adding that the union recognizes and appreciates the administration’s commitment to addressing the needs of educators.

Adigun therefore called on ASUSS members in all the 16 local government areas and 177 wards of the state to actively participate in the election and support Governor Oyebanji’s re-election bid.

He stressed that the union’s endorsement was based on the governor’s performance and his demonstrated concern for the welfare of workers and the growth of education in Ekiti State.

The ASUSS chairman expressed confidence that a second term for Oyebanji would enable the administration to consolidate on its achievements and further advance reforms in the education sector.

The Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools is a professional body representing secondary school teachers across Nigeria, with a mandate to promote teachers’ welfare, professional development, and improved working conditions.