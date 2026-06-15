Troops of Joint Task Force North West Operation FANSAN YAMMA have launched a major offensive operation against terrorists and bandits in Katsina State, recording the destruction of several criminal hideouts and logistics bases. The military said the operation, codenamed Operation CLEAN SWEEP III, is being conducted in Matazu Local Government…...

Troops of Joint Task Force North West Operation FANSAN YAMMA have launched a major offensive operation against terrorists and bandits in Katsina State, recording the destruction of several criminal hideouts and logistics bases.

The military said the operation, codenamed Operation CLEAN SWEEP III, is being conducted in Matazu Local Government Area and surrounding communities following the killing of retired Major General Rabe Abubakar, who was abducted alongside his wife by suspected terrorists in the area.

According to a statement by the Media Information Officer of Joint Task Force (North West) Operation FANSAN YAMMA, Lieutenant Colonel Aliyu Danja, on Monday, June 15, the offensive is aimed at tracking down those responsible for the attack, dismantling criminal networks and restoring security across affected communities.

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Since the commencement of the operation on June 14, troops have carried out fighting patrols, intelligence-driven raids, cordon-and-search operations and clearance missions targeting identified terrorist enclaves and criminal hideouts within the Joint Operations Area.

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The military disclosed that significant successes had already been recorded during operations conducted around the Dikkawa Hills and neighbouring communities.

It said troops cleared terrorist hideouts in Adua, Nasarawa and Karaduwa, where several suspected criminal camps were searched and combed.

During the operation, troops reportedly discovered and destroyed terrorists’ logistics facilities and other support structures used to sustain their activities, thereby weakening their operational capabilities in the area.

The operation is being executed in collaboration with other security agencies, sister services and local stakeholders, whose support, according to the military, has enhanced ongoing efforts to improve security in the state.

The Theatre Command of Operation FANSAN YAMMA assured residents of Matazu Local Government Area and adjoining communities that troops would sustain pressure on criminal elements and continue efforts to protect lives and property.

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It also appealed to members of the public to provide credible and timely intelligence that could assist security agencies in identifying and apprehending terrorists and other criminal elements, assuring that all information would be treated confidentially.

The military maintained that operations would continue until all objectives are achieved and normalcy is fully restored in the affected areas.