President Bola Tinubu has acknowledged that security challenges persist in parts of the country but assured Nigerians that his administration is working tirelessly with security agencies to tackle insecurity and restore lasting peace nationwide. The President, represented by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, made the statement while addressing…...

President Bola Tinubu has acknowledged that security challenges persist in parts of the country but assured Nigerians that his administration is working tirelessly with security agencies to tackle insecurity and restore lasting peace nationwide.

The President, represented by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, made the statement while addressing the 8th Executive Council Meeting of the Northern Traditional Rulers Council.

He emphasised the vital role of traditional institutions in supporting government efforts to strengthen security, promote national unity, and accelerate development across Northern Nigeria.

President Tinubu noted that his administration remains committed to addressing the root causes of insecurity and enhancing collaboration among security agencies, state governments, and traditional rulers to safeguard lives and property.

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He expressed optimism that ongoing measures would yield positive results, assuring Nigerians that the government is determined to overcome the current security challenges and create a safer and more prosperous nation for all.