The Nigerian Muslims Forum has commended the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, over his recent call for divine intervention through prayers to complement the ongoing efforts of the federal government to addressing the Nation’s Security challenges The Forum also urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to consider convening a…...

The Nigerian Muslims Forum has commended the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, over his recent call for divine intervention through prayers to complement the ongoing efforts of the federal government to addressing the Nation’s Security challenges

The Forum also urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to consider convening a National prayer sessions involving Christian and Muslim clerics, traditional rulers, community leaders, and other stakeholders across the six geopolitical zones of the country

Secretary-General of the Forum, Prof. AbdulKadir Umar Na’amo gave the commendation in a press release made available to newsmen in Gusau.

He noted that while military operations and other security measures remain important, Nigerians must also seek God’s intervention over it’s security challenges.

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The Forum described Bello Matawalle’s call for divine intervention as timely, courageous, and imperative, nothing that it reflects the belief shared by millions of Nigerians that faith remains an important pillar in overcoming national challenges.

They further described the former Governor of Zamfara state who is currently the Minister of state for Defence as one who always stands with the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in terms of meeting the need of Nigerians

Professor Na’amo expressed optimism that with sustained military operations, improved community cooperation, effective governance, and national prayers, Nigeria would eventually overcome its security challenges and achieve lasting peace

” We appeal to President Bola Tinubu to consider convening a National prayer sessions involving Christian and Muslim clerics, traditional rulers, community leaders, and other stakeholders across the six geopolitical zones” He said.

“Nigerians must also seek the intervention of Almighty God to overcome the persistent threats posed by banditry, terrorism, kidnapping for ransom, and other violent crimes” The Group added.

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The Forum expressed optimism that with sustained military operations, improved community cooperation, effective governance, and national prayers, Nigeria would eventually overcome its security challenges and achieve lasting peace.

According to him, the complexity of Nigeria’s security challenges requires a combination of both physical and spiritual approaches, stressing that prayer remains a powerful tool capable of bringing lasting peace and stability to the nation.

Professor Na’amo praised President Bola Tinubu for his commitment to tackling Insecurity among other needs

He noted that significant progress has been recorded in several parts of the North-West and other regions since the administration came into office.

“The President inherited enormous security challenges but has demonstrated determination by strengthening military operations, improving intelligence gathering, and providing increased support to security agencies.

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“The achievements recorded in restoring relative peace in many communities, particularly in parts of the North-West, are commendable when compared to the difficult situation inherited from previous administrations,” he noted

The Forum therefore urged President Tinubu to consider convening a National Prayer Session involving Christian and Muslim clerics, traditional rulers, community leaders, and other stakeholders across the six geopolitical zones.

He urged citizens regardless of religious affiliation to pray for the nation, support security agencies with credible intelligence, and promote unity and peaceful coexistence.