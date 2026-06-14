Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has congratulated former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, on the occasion of his 84th birthday, describing him as a patriot and a key figure in Nigeria’s democratic journey. In a goodwill message issued through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity,…...

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has congratulated former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, on the occasion of his 84th birthday, describing him as a patriot and a key figure in Nigeria’s democratic journey.

In a goodwill message issued through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, the Speaker praised the former military leader for his role in ensuring a smooth transition to civil rule in 1999.

Abbas said General Abdulsalami demonstrated statesmanship and national responsibility when he assumed office in June 1998 following the death of former military ruler, General Sani Abacha, and immediately initiated the process that ushered in Nigeria’s uninterrupted democratic rule.

He noted that Nigeria has since enjoyed 27 years of continuous democracy, a development he attributed in part to the foundation laid during Abdulsalami’s short but impactful tenure as Head of State.

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“Recalling General Abdulsalami’s days as a military head of state, Speaker Abbas noted that immediately after he took over in June 1998 following the demise of ex-military leader, General Sani Abacha, he kick-started the process that saw Nigeria enjoy democracy for 27 unbroken years,” the statement read.

The Speaker also commended Abdulsalami’s post-retirement contributions to national unity and peacebuilding, describing him as a statesman who continues to serve the country with uncommon patriotism.

He prayed for continued good health, strength, and divine protection for the former Head of State as he marks his 84th birthday.

“Speaker Abbas wished General Abdulsalami continuous sound health and protection from the Almighty Allah,” the statement added.