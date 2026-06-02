The Minister of State For Defence Bello Matawalle has has organized a special prayer session for President Bola Ahmed and his administration to succeed....

The Minister of State For Defence Bello Matawalle has has organized a special prayer session for President Bola Ahmed and his administration to succeed.

The prayer session took place at the Maradun Central Mosque, in Maradun Local government area, the Country home of the Minister

The event brought together traditional rulers, thousands of Muslim faithful and clerics among others

The prayer is coming at the time president Bola Ahmed Tinubu marks three years in office

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Emir of Maradun Muhammad Garba Tambari who led the prayer said prayer is a duty Nigerians owe their country and leaders at all levels noting that nothing good happens without prayers

He also said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s success depends on the good prayers Nigerians for him and his team to deliver on their campaign promises

The Paramount ruler of Matawalle’s hhome town described President Tinubu as a precious gift bestowed upon Nigeria by Almighty Allah at the time the nation is in dare need of leaders like him

“Now that Allah has blessed Nigeria with the desired and long-awaited President, we must make give him all the support he needs to give the nation his best” the Emir said.

The Emir adds that if President Tinubu is re-elected for another term in office, he will elevate Nigeria to heights never attained under any previous administration

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Also, Speaking at the prayer session, The minister of state for Defence Bello Matawalle, expressed confidence that President Tinubu was divinely destined to reposition and rebuild the nation, noting the President’s emergence reflected the collective conviction of Nigerians that the time for meaningful transformation had arrived.

He further emphasize on the importance of prayer especially as the nation is preparing to go into another year, come 2027

“We must continue to pray for the peace, unity and development of Nigeria and against any conspiracies be it internal or external ” Matawalle Said.

“Prayers can move mountains. Prayers knows no boundaries, Supplication is the essence of worship as a lot of things were achieved through prayer than many people can ever imagine” The Minister Maintained.

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Prayer remains the key to success. These and many other sayings remind us that human capability is limited when not strengthened by divine intervention.”

“God created all languages and understands every tongue. Therefore, let us call upon Him in whichever language we know best”

“God created all of humanity and knows every individual among mankind. Let us therefore invoke Him sincerely and wholeheartedly in everything we do”

“Many Nigerians today are praying for Nigeria, their only home on earth, and for their leaders especially President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Such prayers are answered because love for one’s nation is an integral part of faith in Islam.” The Minister Insist.

“The difference in governance is becoming evident in Nigeria today. Under President Tinubu’s leadership, the nation is witnessing positive transformation, supported by the collective prayers of Nigerians.”

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The Imams who led the prayer session offered special prayers for the nation and sought Allah’s guidance, protection, and wisdom for leaders at all levels of government to enable them effectively deliver on their responsibilities as leaders.