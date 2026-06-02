President of the Senate Godswill Akpabio has raised fresh concerns over insecurity, describing the abduction of school children and teachers in Oyo State as an assault on Nigeria’s collective humanity....

President of the Senate Godswill Akpabio has raised fresh concerns over insecurity, describing the abduction of school children and teachers in Oyo State as an assault on Nigeria’s collective humanity.

In his welcome address to lawmakers upon resumption of legislative activities after the Sallah recess, Senator Akpabio said the continued captivity of the victims underscores the urgent need to strengthen security across the country, protect schools and communities, and ensure those responsible face justice.

The Senate observed a minute’s silence in honour of the victims, including two teachers who lost their lives during the attack and another who reportedly died in captivity.

While expressing condolences to the affected families and the people of Oyo State, the Senate President cautioned politicians and aspirants against exploiting the tragedy for political gain.

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According to him, those behind kidnappings and violent attacks do not distinguish between political parties, religion or ethnicity, stressing that insecurity remains a national challenge that requires a united response.

The Senate President called for collective support for all lawful measures aimed at tackling insecurity, insisting that Nigeria’s response must match the scale of the threat confronting the country.