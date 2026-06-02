The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has cautioned Nigerians against a fraudulent online scheme promoting free corrections of National Identification Number (NIN) records through an unauthorised portal. The warning was issued in a public advisory shared on the commission’s X handle on Tuesday, June 2, where NIMC described the circulating…...

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has cautioned Nigerians against a fraudulent online scheme promoting free corrections of National Identification Number (NIN) records through an unauthorised portal.

The warning was issued in a public advisory shared on the commission’s X handle on Tuesday, June 2, where NIMC described the circulating message and associated links as a phishing attempt aimed at stealing personal information from unsuspecting members of the public.

According to the commission, the fake portal has no connection with NIMC and should not be trusted by anyone seeking to update or modify their identity records.

“NIMC warns the public against a fraudulent social media post claiming a free ‘Correction Portal’ is open via malicious links. This is a phishing scam,” the commission said.

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Seeking to reassure Nigerians, NIMC stated that the country’s National Identity Database remains safe from unauthorised access and has not been compromised.

“We assure citizens that the National Identity Database is secure and fully protected,” the commission stated.

The agency urged members of the public to avoid engaging with suspicious websites and links being circulated online, stressing that all NIN-related updates and corrections should be carried out only through approved channels.

“Do not click any unauthorised links,” NIMC advised.

The commission explained that individuals who wish to update their personal information or correct details linked to their NIN should either use the official self-service portal or visit accredited enrolment centres across the country.

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It also encouraged Nigerians to verify information concerning identity management services through its official communication platforms and to report any suspicious messages offering identity-related services outside recognised channels.