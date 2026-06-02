The ‘BTO for PBAT 2027’ Movement has called on Nigerians across the country to begin mobilising support for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 general elections. The movement says the administration’s ongoing reforms, infrastructure projects, economic initiatives, and commitment to the Renewed Hope Agenda have created…...

The ‘BTO for PBAT 2027’ Movement has called on Nigerians across the country to begin mobilising support for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

The movement says the administration’s ongoing reforms, infrastructure projects, economic initiatives, and commitment to the Renewed Hope Agenda have created a strong foundation for national development.

In a statement signed by its Director-General, Ogbeni Adojutelegan Adesuyi Gideon, the movement noted that continued support from citizens would help consolidate the achievements recorded by the Tinubu administration and ensure the effective implementation of policies aimed at improving the welfare, security, and prosperity of Nigerians.

The group also stressed the importance of grassroots mobilisation and active participation in the democratic process. It urged supporters at the ward, local government, state, and national levels to continue engaging citizens on the administration’s programmes, vision, and achievements ahead of the 2027 elections.

The BTO for PBAT 2027 Movement further expressed appreciation to the Honourable Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, for his support and commitment to the Renewed Hope Agenda. The movement reaffirmed its dedication to peaceful political engagement and expressed confidence that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would secure a successful second term with sustained support from Nigerians.