The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Akwa Ibom State says it has uncovered and dismantled an alleged illegal security outfit accused of conducting unauthorized paramilitary training and recruiting young people under false claims. The Corps says more than thirty people were arrested during a raid on the…...

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Akwa Ibom State says it has uncovered and dismantled an alleged illegal security outfit accused of conducting unauthorized paramilitary training and recruiting young people under false claims.

The Corps says more than thirty people were arrested during a raid on the group’s training facility in Uyo, while uniforms, training materials and wooden rifles were recovered.

The operation followed intelligence reports about the activities of a group known as Uniquely Network Rescue Services.

NSCDC officials say operatives raided the group’s training centre along Aka Road in Uyo and arrested its local coordinator, alongside members and new recruits.

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Items recovered include six wooden rifles, uniforms, training manuals and membership documents.

According to the Corps, preliminary investigations suggest the organization was operating without the required licence for private security services.

Authorities also allege that recruits were made to pay various sums of money after being told the organization was affiliated with the United Nations.

Addressing journalists at the State Command Headquarters in Uyo, the State Commandant, Geraldine Abetianbe, warned that no organization is permitted to offer private security services without approval from the Federal Government through the NSCDC.