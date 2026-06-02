The President of the Youth Wing of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Emmanuel Iren, has reaffirmed his commitment to national development, declaring that Nigeria must overcome its challenges and fulfil its potential. Pastor Iren made the remarks after a courtesy visit to the Nigerian Army in Lagos, according to…...

The President of the Youth Wing of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Emmanuel Iren, has reaffirmed his commitment to national development, declaring that Nigeria must overcome its challenges and fulfil its potential.

Pastor Iren made the remarks after a courtesy visit to the Nigerian Army in Lagos, according to a post seen on his Instagram handle on Tuesday, June 2.

The cleric, who is also the lead pastor for Celebration Church International (CCI), said the visit gave him the opportunity to interact with military personnel and gain a deeper appreciation of their commitment to the country.

“Courtesy visit to the Military Watchmen of Lagos yesterday. I felt their heart for the Nation. Good men!” he wrote.

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Reflecting on the role of citizens and institutions in nation-building, Pastor Iren stressed the need for both prayer and practical action in addressing the country’s challenges.

“In prayer we will pray. In action we will act. Nigeria MUST work,” he stated.

The PFN Youth President also revealed plans for a humanitarian initiative targeted at supporting vulnerable Nigerians, noting that the youth wing would soon begin mobilising volunteers to help implement the project.

According to him, the initiative is expected to make a meaningful impact on the lives of those in need.

“The PFN Youth Wing will be asking for volunteers to help us execute an idea that will go a long way to help vulnerable people. When we call you, please answer,” he added.

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The post, seen on Pastor Iren’s Instagram page, comes amid increasing calls for greater collaboration among faith-based organisations, security agencies and civil society groups in addressing social and humanitarian challenges across the country.