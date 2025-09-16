The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) says no fewer than 123 million Nigerians have been captured in the National Identity database with their National Identity Numbers (NIN)....

NIMC Director General/CEO, Engr. Abisoye Coker-Odusote, disclosed this on Tuesday at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, during the 7th National Day of Identity organised by the commission.

According to her, 52 per cent of Nigerians in the diaspora and 85 per cent of inmates in correctional centres across the country have also been enrolled in the database.

Coker-Odusote said NIMC has upgraded its infrastructure nationwide and abroad, with over 200 enrolment centres and harmonisation of NIN with about 125 government agencies and institutions.

She added that these upgrades have reduced the time spent on enrolment by 49 per cent and eliminated extortion of citizens at registration centres.

She dismissed claims of compromise of the NIMC database, stressing that the systems are the most secure in the country and meet global standards prioritising security, trust and integrity.

The NIMC boss assured that the ongoing expansion would ensure faster, safer and more seamless identity verification for citizens and residents.