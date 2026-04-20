President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the establishment of a new campus of the Nigeria Police Academy in Erinja, located in Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun State. The President also sanctioned a special take-off grant of N15 billion to support the development of the institution. The approval, according…...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the establishment of a new campus of the Nigeria Police Academy in Erinja, located in Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The President also sanctioned a special take-off grant of N15 billion to support the development of the institution.

The approval, according to a State House statement issued by presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga, aligns with the provisions of the Nigeria Police Academy (Establishment) Act, 2021, which provides for the expansion of the academy’s existing campus in Wudil, Kano State, into multiple campuses nationwide.

Funding for the new campus will be drawn from the 2026 allocation of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TetFund), with the intervention expected to cover critical infrastructure, academic facilities, student hostels, and essential training equipment.

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The decision followed a high-level consultative meeting involving key stakeholders, including the Minister of Police Affairs, the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, officials of the Federal Ministry of Education, the Inspector-General of Police, and the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission.

At the meeting, participants assessed factors such as student intake capacity, funding considerations, academic standards, and the evolving manpower needs of the Nigeria Police Force, which is currently undergoing recruitment expansion.

President Tinubu expressed confidence that the new campus would enhance institutional governance, advance modern policing education, and strengthen national security.