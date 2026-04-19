The Federal Government has dismissed media reports suggesting alleged hidden spending and diversion of federation revenue, describing them as a misrepresentation of findings contained in the latest Nigeria Development Update by the World Bank. In a Sunday statement signed by Taiwo Oyedele, Minister of State for Finance, the federal government…...

The Federal Government has dismissed media reports suggesting alleged hidden spending and diversion of federation revenue, describing them as a misrepresentation of findings contained in the latest Nigeria Development Update by the World Bank.

In a Sunday statement signed by Taiwo Oyedele, Minister of State for Finance, the federal government said the media interpretations misrepresent the World Bank’s analysis and reflect a misunderstanding of the fiscal system.

The statement reads, “The attention of the Federal Ministry of Finance has been drawn to recent media reports and commentaries that misrepresent the findings of the latest Nigeria Development Update by the World Bank, particularly claims suggesting that a significant portion of federation earnings is being ‘diverted’ or constitutes ‘hidden spending.”

“These interpretations misrepresent the World Bank’s analysis and reflect a misunderstanding of the fiscal system.”

The ministry clarified that the misreporting in question incorrectly characterises Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) deductions as “waste” or missing funds, saying it “is incorrect.”

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Oyedele explained that the FAAC deductions, as presented in the World Bank report, include statutory transfers, savings and investments, security-related expenditures, cost-of-collection charges, refunds to ministries, departments, and Agencies (MDAs), transfers and interventions benefiting subnational governments.

“It is important to emphasise that refunds and transfers to states and other tiers of government are not leakages. They represent legitimate fiscal flows, including repayments of obligations and statutorily backed allocations,” the Minister noted

The Minister further pointed out that some claimants relied on past data while ignoring the forward-looking analysis, adding that the World Bank explicitly noted that the reforms implemented in 2026, including a recently signed Executive Order to safeguard remittance of petroleum revenues, are already addressing concerns around deductions.

He wrote, “Some commentaries selectively relied on past data while ignoring the forward-looking analysis and ongoing public financial management reforms highlighted in the report.

“The World Bank explicitly notes that reforms implemented in early 2026, including the recently signed Executive Order to safeguard remittance of petroleum revenues, are already addressing concerns around deductions, and are expected to improve transparency while increasing revenues available to all tiers of government by about 0.4% of GDP annually.”

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Oyedele added, “Misinterpreting one aspect of the analysis without acknowledging the progressive reforms and measures already introduced to enhance distributable federation revenues gives a distorted picture.”

The Minister maintained that the broader message of the World Bank report is positive and forward-looking, which includes that economic growth is becoming more broad-based across sectors. Inflation, while still elevated, is declining due to deliberate policy actions.

The World Bank report further stated that Nigeria’s external position has strengthened significantly, with improved reserves and a current account surplus, and debt indicators have improved, including a decline in the debt-to-GDP ratio, the first in over a decade.

Oyedele expressed that these developments reflect the outcomes of the current administration’s ongoing macroeconomic policies and public financial management reforms.

The Minister emphasised that the real report of the World Bank does not conclude that Nigeria’s fiscal system is collapsing or that reforms have failed.

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Oyedele said, “It states that reforms are working, and they must be sustained and deepened to translate macroeconomic gains into inclusive growth.”

The Federal Government reaffirms its commitment to strengthening fiscal transparency, improving revenue mobilisation, ensuring efficient public spending, and deepening reforms to support inclusive economic growth, urging stakeholders and media organisations to engage constructively with fiscal information to avoid Misinformation.

“An accurate understanding and responsible reporting of fiscal information are critical to maintaining confidence in Nigeria’s reform trajectory and economic outlook.

“We urge stakeholders, media organisations, and the public to engage constructively with fiscal information and avoid twisted interpretations that may undermine reform efforts and fuel public discord,” the statement concluded.