Nigeria’s hurdling star, Tobi Amusan, continued her impressive form this season after winning the women’s 100m hurdles title at the New Taipei Athletics Open in Taiwan on Saturday. Amusan stormed to victory in a time of 12.72 seconds, finishing well ahead of home athletes Bo Ya Zhang and Yi Po-an,…...

Nigeria’s hurdling star, Tobi Amusan, continued her impressive form this season after winning the women’s 100m hurdles title at the New Taipei Athletics Open in Taiwan on Saturday.

Amusan stormed to victory in a time of 12.72 seconds, finishing well ahead of home athletes Bo Ya Zhang and Yi Po-an, who settled for second and third places respectively.

The winning performance saw the Nigerian set a new meet record, eclipsing the previous mark of 12.80 seconds held by former world champion and Olympic silver medallist Nia Ali.

The 29-year-old had earlier signalled her intent by dominating her qualifying heat, where she comfortably outpaced the rest of the field to secure a place in the final.

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She carried that momentum into the title race, producing another commanding display before an enthusiastic crowd.

Amusan took control of the contest after the fourth hurdle and steadily widened the gap between herself and her challengers.

By the closing stages of the race, the Nigerian had opened such a significant lead that she crossed the finish line before the last athlete in the field had cleared the final hurdle.

Zhang finished second in 13.17 seconds, while Po-an clocked 13.37 seconds to complete the podium.

The victory marks Amusan’s third win in five outings this season and extends her streak of podium finishes in 2026.

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It is also the second consecutive competition in which she has broken a meeting record, having achieved a similar feat in the women’s 100m hurdles at the Rabat Diamond League earlier in the season.