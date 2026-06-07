A heightened security presence has been recorded in Kaura Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara State following renewed reports of bandit activity and threats of further attacks in surrounding communities....

A heightened security presence has been recorded in Kaura Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara State following renewed reports of bandit activity and threats of further attacks in surrounding communities.

According to sources, the situation prompted the emergency evacuation of the family of a former lawmaker, Tijjani OD, from the area to Abuja under heavy security escort.

The operation reportedly involved a combined security convoy comprising four Nigerian Army Hilux vehicles, two Nigeria Police Force Hilux vehicles, and one Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps vehicle, deployed to ensure safe extraction.

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The development has heightened concerns among residents over the persistent insecurity in the area, particularly amid fears of possible coordinated attacks by armed groups.

Zamfara State has remained one of the epicentres of banditry in Nigeria’s North-West, with communities frequently targeted in raids, kidnappings, and violent attacks despite ongoing military operations.

Security agencies are yet to issue an official statement on the latest development.