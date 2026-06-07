President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated Dr Segun Ogunsanya, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), on his 60th birthday....

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated Dr Segun Ogunsanya, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), on his 60th birthday.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the President joined Ogunsanya’s family, friends, colleagues and the wider Nigerian business community in celebrating what he described as a distinguished corporate leader, whose career has been marked by excellence, discipline, innovation and service.

Tinubu commended Ogunsanya’s contributions to telecommunications, enterprise leadership, financial inclusion and Africa’s digital transformation, noting that his efforts have expanded access to mobile connectivity, digital services and economic opportunities across the continent.

The President highlighted Ogunsanya’s tenure as Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Airtel Africa Plc, where he led one of the continent’s major telecommunications platforms, helping to deepen digital and financial inclusion across multiple markets.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also acknowledged Ogunsanya’s ongoing roles as Chairman of the Airtel Africa Foundation and Chairman of the NSIA Board, describing his experience and strategic insight as valuable assets to Nigeria’s long-term development.

“Segun Ogunsanya represents the best of Nigerian professionalism. His life and career show what is possible when talent is matched with discipline, vision, humility and a deep sense of responsibility,” the President said.

“At 60, he has not only built a remarkable career, but he has also helped build platforms that connect people, businesses, communities and opportunities across Africa.”

Tinubu expressed confidence that Ogunsanya’s leadership at the NSIA would continue to support national development objectives, while offering prayers for continued good health, wisdom and fulfilment in the years ahead.