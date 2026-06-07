UBA Foundation Marks World Environment Day 2026 with Tree-Planting Initiative in Lagos Schools In commemoration of World Environment Day 2026, the UBA Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of United Bank for Africa (UBA) Group, has reinforced its commitment to environmental sustainability through a tree-planting exercise at two of Lagos’…...

In commemoration of World Environment Day 2026, the UBA Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of United Bank for Africa (UBA) Group, has reinforced its commitment to environmental sustainability through a tree-planting exercise at two of Lagos’ most historic institutions — King’s College, Lagos and CMS Grammar School.

The initiative marks the commencement of the Foundation’s 2026 Tree Planting for Sustainability programme, designed to promote environmental consciousness among young people and encourage climate-positive action across selected schools in Nigeria.

Observed annually on 5 June and coordinated by the United Nations, World Environment Day remains the world’s leading platform for environmental awareness.

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The 2026 theme, “Inspired by Nature. For Climate. For Our Future,” underscores the urgency of collective action to tackle climate change and environmental degradation.

Speaking during the exercise at CMS Grammar School, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the UBA Foundation, Bola Atta, described the initiative as a strategic investment in the future.

She said the programme aims to instil a sense of responsibility in young people, encouraging them to adopt sustainable practices that will foster healthier communities and long-term environmental protection.

Now in its fourth year, the Tree Planting for Sustainability Initiative integrates environmental practices into school communities while empowering students to act as environmental ambassadors.

Atta noted that the selection of King’s College and CMS Grammar School was deliberate, citing their historical significance and capacity to sustain the initiative over time.

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She described CMS Grammar School as Nigeria’s oldest secondary school, while noting that King’s College has produced leaders for over a century.

She further highlighted the growing impact of urbanisation on green spaces across Nigerian cities, stressing the need for sustained environmental restoration efforts.

Also speaking, UBA’s Group Chief Risk Officer, Awele Ajibola, emphasised the importance of proactive environmental stewardship in addressing climate-related risks.

She said the initiative reflects the bank’s commitment to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles and its role in driving sustainable development across the communities it serves.

The tree-planting exercise forms part of a broader lineup of activities by the Group to mark World Environment Day 2026.

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These include UBA’s inauguration as a member of the Finance Taskforce for Plastic Action in Nigeria, Green Talk sessions with customers, the launch of Sustainability Clubs in schools, environmental awareness campaigns, and a month-long Green Challenge aimed at encouraging responsible environmental behaviour.

In his remarks, the Principal of CMS Grammar School, Revd. Jacob Ayokunle Ogunyinka, described the exercise as a practical extension of classroom learning, noting that it reinforces students’ understanding of environmental conservation.

Similarly, the Principal of King’s College, Magaji Zachariah, commended the UBA Foundation for selecting the school and investing in environmental education.

Beyond the planting exercise, students were engaged in discussions on environmental stewardship, including proper waste disposal, water conservation, recycling, and energy efficiency.

Quoting Kenyan environmentalist and Nobel Laureate Wangari Maathai, Atta reminded participants of the urgency of action, noting that while the best time to plant a tree was years ago, the next best time is now.

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The UBA Foundation continues to drive socio-economic development across Africa through initiatives focused on education, environmental sustainability, economic empowerment, and special projects.